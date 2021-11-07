Submission ID: 3489
Date Lost October 29, 2021
Area/Town Lost Sun Road / Forest Hills Point. / Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost sun road
Closest Major Intersection US Hwy 1
Owner's Full Name Adriana Janker
Email Adriana.janker@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9105742796
Alternate Phone (609) 364-0603
Additional Comments Male cat
Name is Nelson
All black paws
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Nelson
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Unknown
Markings All black paws
Predominant Color Mixed
Age of Pet 1 year
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
