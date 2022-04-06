Submission ID: 3733
Date Lost March 24, 2022
Area/Town Lost Eagle Springs
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Oak Ridge Rd
Owner's Full Name Leslie Avila
Email leslieavila730@yahoo.com
Zip 27242
Primary Phone 9109755021
Alternate Phone (910) 975-7413
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Clark
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tabby
Markings Dark spot in his nose
Predominant Color Grey
2nd Color Black and white
Age of Pet 1 year old
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Leather
Collar Color(s) Black
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Black color tag with pet’s name and owner’s name/phone number
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.