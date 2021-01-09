Submission ID: 2998
Date Lost January 08, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost S McNeill St
Closest Major Intersection 15-501 and McNeill St Carthage
Owner's Full Name Brooke Kimball
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9109865551
Alternate Phone (910) 986-5551
Additional Comments My fur baby MJ has been missing since last night. She is 7 months old and very friendly. She is colored white, brown, tan and black. Please be on the look out for her!
REWARD!!!!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name MJ
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Calico
Markings Multi color stripes and spots
Predominant Color light brown/black
2nd Color white
Age of Pet 7 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.