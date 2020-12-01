Submission ID: 2945
Date Lost November 30, 2020
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Tannen Dr.
Closest Major Intersection Highway 1
Owner's Full Name Jen Armbrister
Email jaarmbrister@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 5023032259
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Ragdoll
Markings None
Predominant Color Solid White with blue eyes
Age of Pet 2 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Large (50-75 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
