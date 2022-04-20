Submission ID: 3758
Date Lost April 20, 2022
Area/Town Lost Whispering Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Pine Lake Drive
Owner's Full Name Christine Keyton
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 910-585-3567
Additional Comments Pepper is a small grey and white female cat and very shy and skittish. We live on Pine Lake Drive in Whispering Pines. Please call me at 910-585-3567 if you spot her. Thank you.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Pepper
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Cat
Markings Grey and white
Predominant Color white
2nd Color Grey
Age of Pet 7 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.