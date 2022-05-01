Submission ID: 3779
Date Lost April 28, 2022
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Stonegate
Closest Major Intersection 15-501 and 24-27 near Bojangles
Owner's Full Name Chris Adams
Email khakikyk@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9105836930
Alternate Phone (910) 580-3996
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name CatCat
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Siberian Long Hair
Markings Darker gray ears, cheeks, and tail
Predominant Color Tan
2nd Color Gray
Age of Pet 3 YO
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
