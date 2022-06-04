Lost Cat, Siamese in Southern Pines Jun 4, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submission ID: 3849Date Lost June 03, 2022Area/Town Lost Southern Pines near downtown Street or Road Where Pet Lost E Rhode Island Ave @ Broad Street ApartmentsClosest Major Intersection East Rhode Island Ave & NE Broad StOwner's Full Name Sarah RandolphEmail sarahran76@gmail.comZip 28387Primary Phone (682) 556-9332Alternate Phone (682) 262-3434Additional Comments Should be wearing pink collar with bell, but it may have come off during escape. Very friendly but very skittish.PHOTO IF AVAILABLEUpload Photo File uploadedANIMAL DESCRIPTIONAnimal Name DollyType of Animal CatBreed Tabby pointed Siamese - Domestic long hairMarkings Cream with grey points. Golden brown highlights. Bushy striped tail. Blue eyes. Predominant Color Cream2nd Color GreyAge of Pet 1Is Pet Microchipped? YesSEXSex of Pet FemaleIs Pet Spayed or Neutered? YesTAILTail of Pet LongSize of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)COATCoat of Pet LongEARSEars of Pet ErectCOLLARCollar of Pet NylonCollar Color(s) Pink Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. Subscribe today and support local community journalism. Register Log In Digital Only Subscriptions Get unlimited digital access and support award-winning local journalism, for just $5 a month. This includes access to the electronic replica edition of The Pilot. Starting at $10.17 for 30 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration Monthly Access ( includes sales tax) $10.17 for 30 days Annual Access (includes sale tax) $64.20 for 365 days Already have a Print Subscription? Get Digital Access Free. As a print subscriber, you also have unlimited digital access. Connect your account now. Free Get Started Home Delivery Our best deal: Get all the news of Moore County delivered to your home each Wednesday and Sunday — and receive unlimited digital access to thepilot.com. Starting at $80.25 for 365 days Get Started View all rates Rate Price Duration 12 Months - Home Delivery $80.25 for 365 days 3 Months - Home Delivery $38.52 for 90 days 6 Months - Home Delivery $53.50 for 183 days LATEST E-EDITION Wed., June 1, 2022 Latest Open Daily Eedition Open Daily, June 4, 2022 23 hrs ago 0 Calendar Jun 4 Sandhills Open Air Market Sat, Jun 4, 2022 Jun 4 Sandhills Open Air Market Sat, Jun 4, 2022 Jun 4 Sandhills Open Air Market Sat, Jun 4, 2022 Jun 4 Sandhills Open Air Market Sat, Jun 4, 2022 Jun 4 New Paintings by Ana Guzman Sat, Jun 4, 2022
