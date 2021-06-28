Submission ID: 3278
Date Lost June 25, 2021
Area/Town Lost Saint Andrews
Street or Road Where Pet Lost St Andrews Dr
Closest Major Intersection Hey 5
Owner's Full Name Tanya Harrison
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 910-612-6270
Alternate Phone (619) 997-4844
Additional Comments Diva is very friendly she has been with us for over 20 years we Love And We Miss Her please help to return her home safely.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Diva
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Siamese
Markings None
Predominant Color Grey
2nd Color Tan
Age of Pet 10
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
