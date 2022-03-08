Submission ID: 3679
Date Lost March 06, 2022
Area/Town Lost Village Acres in Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Pierce Place
Closest Major Intersection Lake View Dr E and Spring Lake Dr
Owner's Full Name Tabitha Speer
Email Tlspeer@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (910) 528-9554
Alternate Phone (910) 528-9553
Upload Photo File uploaded
Animal Name Zoey
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Seal Point Siamese
Markings Dark brown face/head, feet and tail
Predominant Color Light brown
2nd Color Cream
Age of Pet 5 years
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
Coat of Pet Short
Ears of Pet Erect
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Purple
