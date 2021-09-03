Submission ID: 3382
Date Lost August 31, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinebluff
Street or Road Where Pet Lost East Chicago Avenue
Closest Major Intersection US 1 and Chicago Avenue
Owner's Full Name Carolyn Carfaro
Zip 28373
Primary Phone 910-986-1602
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Ollie
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Siamese
Markings Butterfly spot on her nose
Predominant Color Cream
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 7
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
