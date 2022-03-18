Submission ID: 3701
Date Lost March 17, 2022
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost East South street
Closest Major Intersection East South Street and Glasgow
Owner's Full Name Carla Freeman
Email 4cfreemans@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 765-631-3105
Alternate Phone (765) 639-9987
Additional Comments Neutered and front declawed
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Peeves
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Siamese
Markings Blue eyes
Predominant Color Dark brown
2nd Color Light brown
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
