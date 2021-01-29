Submission ID: 3019
Date Lost January 28, 2021
Area/Town Lost Sandy Springs/Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Walkabout Drive
Closest Major Intersection Pee Dee Road and Sandy Springs Road
Owner's Full Name Melanie Norman
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9109921441
Alternate Phone (910) 992-1779
Additional Comments Missing Cat
Sandy Springs Subdivision, Aberdeen
We’ve had some people working on our house and coming in and out. Sometime this afternoon our cat Zulu must have slipped out the door. We can’t find him anywhere. He’s not an outdoor cat, so he has no collar. He’s dark grey and very sweet & friendly. We have one very distraught little boy right now. Has anyone seen this guy?
Edited to add: We saw on our outdoor security cam that he slipped out past the handyman at about 5:20 p.m. He is neutered but is not microchipped. We have put his litter box and some food out as suggested.
He has a medical condition requiring a special diet.
Thank you!😿
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Zulu
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Shorthair, Russian Blue mix
Markings Small patch of white on chest, another patch of white on belly
Predominant Color Dark Grey
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
