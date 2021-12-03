Submission ID: 3543
Date Lost December 07, 2021
Area/Town Lost FOXFIRE
Street or Road Where Pet Lost N WRENN PLACE
Closest Major Intersection BOBOLINK DR
Owner's Full Name JONATHAN GREEN
Email NINETWENTY1@GMAIL.COM
Zip 27317
Primary Phone 3366017926
Additional Comments LOST CAT NEAR N WRENN PL IN FOXFIRE, RUSSIAN BLUE CAT NAMED CLEO, LAST SEEN TUESDAY MORNING WEARING A RED COLLAR
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name CLEO
Type of Animal CAT
Breed RUSSIAN BLUE
Markings ALL ONE COLOR
Predominant Color BLUEISH GREY
Age of Pet 5
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) RED
