Submission ID: 3329
Date Lost July 21, 2021
Area/Town Lost carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost summit street
Owner's Full Name Zabryna Rodriguez
Email ruzabyth@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9105879941
Additional Comments Her name is Kibo she is my best friend. I miss and love her so much. Would you please call if you find her? Reward if found.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Kibo
Type of Animal cat
Breed russian blue
Markings a small patch of fur gone above her eyebrow
Predominant Color grey
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar Color(s) black
Collar I.D. Tag(s) airtag that says kib with a cat emoji
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.