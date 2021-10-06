Submission ID: 3425
Date Lost September 27, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 270 Meadowfield Circle
Closest Major Intersection Batchelor Farm Road
Owner's Full Name Kristin H Kelly
Email kristinkelly43@yahoo.com
Zip 28315-5700
Primary Phone 9109920077
Additional Comments Older male Russian Blue, all Charcoal Grey neutered
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Paws
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Russian Blue, Domestic short hair
Markings All Grey
Predominant Color Grey
Age of Pet Senior
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Medium (20-50 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.