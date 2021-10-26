Submission ID: 3469
Date Lost October 23, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Owner's Full Name Brittney Willis
Email willis3023@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 443-454-1144
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Ickis
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Abyssinian
Markings Ticked brown coat
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Red
Age of Pet 4 years
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
