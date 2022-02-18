Submission ID: 3654
Date Lost February 16, 2022
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst/St. Andrews area
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 80 Westchester Circle
Owner's Full Name Alex Turner/ Taylor Raines
Email Aturner092789@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 910-603-1286
Additional Comments 2 year old Orange tabby, white on the ends of her feet, very healthy looking. Indoor/outdoor cat with collar and name tag on. She is micro chipped as well
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Penny
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Orange Tabby
Markings White feet
Predominant Color Orange
Age of Pet 2
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Plastic
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Penny
