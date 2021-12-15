Submission ID: 3559
Date Lost December 11, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Rockingham St Ext
Closest Major Intersection McNeil St
Owner's Full Name Tamara Odom
Email tammyj844@hotmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 12525781522
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Maine Coon mix
Markings Gray with some white
Predominant Color Gray
Age of Pet 1 yr
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
