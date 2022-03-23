Submission ID: 3716
Date Lost March 22, 2022
Area/Town Lost Whispering Pi
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 52 Sunset Drive
Closest Major Intersection Rays Bridge Rd
Owner's Full Name Carol McCrarey
Email fortuneate@aol.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 5406560680
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Ollie
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Ginger tabby
Markings Slight striped
Predominant Color Orange
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 7
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
