Submission ID: 2870
Contact Information
Date Lost September 25, 2020
Area/Town Lost Taylortown
Owner's Full Name Marty Banfield
Email ecopure13@gmail.com
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 229-472-3559
Additional Comments Lost a male orange tabby in Taylor town on Pine sage neighborhood. He is 3 years old and he is neuter. Not sure of Microchip.
Animal Description
Animal Name Tiger
Type of Animal Cat
Breed DSH
Markings Orange
Predominant Color Orange
Age of Pet 3 YRS
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
Sex
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
Tail
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
Coat
Coat of Pet Short
Ears
Ears of Pet Erect
Collar
Collar of Pet None
