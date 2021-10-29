Submission ID: 3478
Date Lost October 22, 2021
Area/Town Lost James Creek, Southern Pines
Owner's Full Name Steven Zickl
Email steviejz2001@yahoo.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 910-227-4709
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tabby
Markings none
Predominant Color orange
Age of Pet 4
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Red
