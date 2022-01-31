Submission ID: 3628
Date Lost January 21, 2022
Area/Town Lost Knollwood, Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Redwood Drive
Closest Major Intersection Midland road
Owner's Full Name Carole Winding
Email Jackie@churchbourne.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 703-732-5114
Alternate Phone (910) 255-6177
Additional Comments LARGE (15 LBS) ORAnge tabby
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Clifford
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Large ORANGE tabby
Markings Orange and white striped, Orange eyes
Predominant Color Orange
Age of Pet 4 years
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
