CONTACT INFORMATION
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost September 20, 2022
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines, NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Station Avenue
Closest Major Intersection Midland Rd.
Owner's Full Name Ann Allan
Email anntigger60@hotmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 910-975-0200
Additional Comments "Tigger" is male, neutered, 15-1/2 yrs. old, in exc. condition, is orange/ginger (no white) a bit of black on top lip, has long hair, long fluffy tail, has claws, has current rabies vaccination, doesn't meow much unless hungry (may hiss if he doesn't know you), no collar, has chip with incorrect contact tel & address. Disappeared approx 9/20/22. Last seen at my address (lock on gate broken & someone left gate open). I am attaching two pics. Please call me if seen/located. Thank You So Much!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo (pic only, no video) File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name "Tigger"
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Persian / Maine Coon mix
Markings Orange/Ginger with lighter orange striping
Predominant Color Orange/Ginger
Age of Pet 15.5
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Has Chip but telephone & address not up-to-date
