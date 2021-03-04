Submission ID: 3078
Date Lost February 27, 2021
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Cypress Creek Community
Owner's Full Name Kim P
Email kimparker@vancamplaw.com
Zip 28370
Primary Phone 910-215-7181
Additional Comments Simba is around 12 years old, has tip of ear cut and has some hair loss on back legs
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Simba
Type of Animal cat
Breed DSH/Tabby
Markings tipped ear Orange Tabby
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) fluorescent pink and grey
Collar I.D. Tag(s) broken off tag
