UPDATE CAT HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 2940
Date Lost November 28, 2020
Area/Town Lost Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Davis Court
Closest Major Intersection Davis Court - Hyland Hills
Owner's Full Name Jane M Dillon
Email ddillon2@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone (919) 931 8861
Alternate Phone (910) 692-6762
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Whiskers
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Orange Tabby- domestic short hair
Markings Orange Tabby - white chest, 3 white paws
Predominant Color orange
2nd Color some white
Age of Pet 4 year old
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Docked
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
