Submission ID: 2921
Date Lost November 16, 2020
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Strathaven Drive
Closest Major Intersection Abbotsford Drive
Owner's Full Name Barbara Metzler
Email Mossmetzler@nc.rr.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 910-295-3822
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Daisy
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic med. hair
Markings Orange, black, brown
Predominant Color Brown
2nd Color Orange
Age of Pet 13
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.