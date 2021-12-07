Submission ID: 3548
Date Lost December 03, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Hampshire Ln
Closest Major Intersection US-15 and Spring Lake Rd
Owner's Full Name Katrina Blevins
Email trinamoblevins@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 5203071824
Alternate Phone (910) 690-2966
Additional Comments Winnie has been missing since December 3rd! He is solid orange, yellow-green eyes, bigger than average, neutered, and up to date on his shots but he’s a little skittish so he may run off if you go up to him!
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Winnie
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Orange Domestic Short Hair
Markings Tabby
Predominant Color Orange
Age of Pet 7
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
