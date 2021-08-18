UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED CAT HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3357
Date Lost August 17, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Longleaf dr w
Village acres/gun club
Owner's Full Name Anna gibbons
Email Agibbons710@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 910-639-5891
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Cheddar
Type of Animal Car
Breed Long hair
Markings Orange with orange strips
Predominant Color Orange
Age of Pet 3 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.