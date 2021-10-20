Submission ID: 3454
Date Lost October 16, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinebluff
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Near Thunder Rd
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 1
Owner's Full Name Jacquelyn Acha
Email Bucknrun@yahoo.com
Zip 28373
Primary Phone 2527231554
Additional Comments Very friendly orange neutered male
Went visiting and hasn't come home
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Oskar
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Orange shorthair
Markings Orange tabby
Predominant Color Orange
Age of Pet 10
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
