Submission ID: 3497
Date Lost November 06, 2021
Area/Town Lost Behind food lion on Hwy#5 in Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Apologue Dr. Aberdeen
Closest Major Intersection Ampersand and Hwy#5
Owner's Full Name Mary Darleen Kruger
Email Darlive4Jesus@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 910-986-4864
Additional Comments Champ will not normally come to strangers. But if he is found hurt or deceased I would still like to know and bring him home to burry him. He is 12 yrs old. He is more tan the orange tabby with white cheeks and whit on his chestYellow eyes. Lot’s of war wounds. He was pretty scrappy. If you know any thing please call
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Champ
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tom cat
Markings White on his chest and cheeks
Predominant Color More tan then orange
Age of Pet 12
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
