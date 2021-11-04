Submission ID: 3485
Date Lost November 01, 2021
Area/Town Lost Vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Youngs rd
Closest Major Intersection Youngs rd and rt 1
Owner's Full Name Elizabeth Susen
Email roads97@hotmail.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 9105284530
Additional Comments Skittish orange neutered male cat. Has a microchip
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Howie
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Bengal mix
Markings Orange spotted
Predominant Color Cinnamon
Age of Pet 2.5
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
