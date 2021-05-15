Submission ID: 3202
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost May 13, 2021
Area/Town Lost Michael Road- Whispering Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Michael Road
Closest Major Intersection Hwy 22
Owner's Full Name Angela Sanchez
Email Angela@southernwhey.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 843-478-6702
Alternate Phone (910) 639-4567
Additional Comments Large male orange and white cat. Friendly but a little shy
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Thomas
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Orange tabby
Markings White markings
Predominant Color Orange
Age of Pet 5
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.