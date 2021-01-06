Submission ID: 2996
Date Lost January 05, 2021
Area/Town Lost Main St., Vass
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 148 Highland Ave
Owner's Full Name Kristen Hannon
Email chasesmomkw@gmail.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 9107093649
Additional Comments We adopted her yesterday and she snuck out the front door last night 1/5.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Orange tabby
Markings White chest and paws
Predominant Color Orange
Age of Pet 5
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
