Submission ID: 3652 & 3653
Date Lost February 17, 2022
Area/Town Lost Cypress Creek neighborhood, Southern Pines
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Cypress Circle
Closest Major Intersection Hey 1 and Saunders Blvd
Owner's Full Name Sophia Baugher
Email sophiebaugher@gmail.com
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 9105276799
Alternate Phone (910) 527-3497
Additional Comments Orange tabby cat named Leo. Wearing a thin orange collar with a sushi design on it. He is friendly. No front claws. He does not have a chip. He got out some time between late last night and early this morning.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Leo
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Orange Tabby
Markings Orange and white tabby. Freckle on his nose.
Predominant Color Orange
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 11
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Orange with sushi design
Collar I.D. Tag(s) None
