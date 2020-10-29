Submission ID: 2887
Date Lost October 25, 2020
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Maverick Place
Closest Major Intersection Bridle Path Circle
Owner's Full Name Elizabeth Turney
Email eamturney@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (707) 494-6843
Alternate Phone (707) 239-8892
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Poppy
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Orange Tabby
Markings Orange with a little white on tail tip and back toes
Predominant Color Orange
2nd Color White (minimal)
Age of Pet 11
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Pink
Collar I.D. Tag(s) Poppy with both phone numbers
