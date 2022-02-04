Submission ID: 3636
Date Lost February 02, 2022
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Sherman
Closest Major Intersection Edwards st Alexander st
Owner's Full Name Alyssa hammill
Email Eava1983@yahoo.com
Zip 13619
Primary Phone 3155193061
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Pumpkin (doesn’t respond usually)
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tabby?
Markings Striped
Predominant Color Orange
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 6 months
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
