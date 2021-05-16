Submission ID: 3204
CONTACT INFORMATION
Date Lost May 09, 2021
Area/Town Lost West End
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Doubs Chapel Rd
Closest Major Intersection Doubs Chapel Rd and Murdocksville Rd
Owner's Full Name Beth Richardson
Zip 27376
Primary Phone 910-947-3535
Alternate Phone (910) 986-0600
Additional Comments Picture posted is an older picture. She is very friendly. Has lots of long hair.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Sherbet
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Long Hair
Markings Large orange and white tabby, really long hair
Predominant Color Orange
2nd Color white
Age of Pet 5
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
