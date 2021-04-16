UPDATE: OWNER REPORTED CAT HAS BEEN FOUND
Submission ID: 3150
Date Lost April 16, 2021
Area/Town Lost SOUTHERN PINES
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 16 DEACON PALMER PL/Mid-South Club
Owner's Full Name Pamela Vansky
Email tvansky@earthlink.net
Zip 28387
Primary Phone 5802844853
Additional Comments Please call anytime if seen. Not sure if he's chipped
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Francis
Type of Animal cat
Breed Long hair domestic
Markings orange and white - plume of a tail
Predominant Color orange
2nd Color white
Age of Pet 5
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Long
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.