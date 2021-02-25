Submission ID: 3063
Date Lost February 21, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Village Acres - Longleaf Dr. E
Owner's Full Name Shannon Decker
Email redtietransit@gmail.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 910-603-8383
Alternate Phone (910) 528-6029
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Ernie
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Short Hair
Markings Orange spot on Left side of his mouth
Predominant Color Orange
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 8 months
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
