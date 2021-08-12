Submission ID: 3345
Date Lost August 05, 2021
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst (CCNC)
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Corner of Bel Air Drive and Huntington Valley
Closest Major Intersection Morganton rd
Owner's Full Name Madeline McClain
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 9109862880
Alternate Phone (910) 315-3381
Additional Comments Responds to "Monty" and is the sweetest boy. He is around 10 pounds and orange and white domestic shorthair cat.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Monty
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Orange and White Domestic Shorthair
Markings Orange and White, orange mark near whiskers
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Orange
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Tiny (1-10 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) red and white
