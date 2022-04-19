Submission ID: 3756
Date Lost April 16, 2022
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst/Foxfire
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Bowman Rd
Closest Major Intersection Bowman Rd and Natures Trail
Owner's Full Name Lucinda S
Email 1prettyface@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9196026743
Additional Comments Last seen at 11 AM Saturday at the intersection of Bowman Rd and Natures Trail. We have an Aberdeen address but are in the Pinehurst/Foxfire line. He is mostly white with orange approximately 18 pounds with golden yellow eyes. He never misses a meal and has missed several now. Answers to Cheddar or Biscuit.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Cheddar Biscuit
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic Short Hair
Markings Orange tabby head, back and tail.
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Orange
Age of Pet 7
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.