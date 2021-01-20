Submission ID: 3008
Date Lost January 03, 2021
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 1930 Wadsworth Road
Closest Major Intersection Old river road and Wadsworth
Owner's Full Name Crystal B Tripp
Email trippintheriff@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone (919)770-9392
Alternate Phone (910) 703-3610
Additional Comments He answers to Baby Kitty or Boogie Bear or Booger. He loves to play with all animals, even dogs. He has no fear of bigger animals especially big dogs and that's what worries me. He loves to be around other animals and doesn't know how to be mean or aggressive. Please let me know if you have seen my kitty cat or if you know where he may be.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Baby Kitty or Boogie Bear
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic short hair
Markings Orange spots and orange on top half of his head. Like a super hero mask, like the Flash
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Orange
Age of Pet 1 and a half
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? No
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
