Submission ID: 3416
Date Lost September 23, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Churchill Downs Dr
Owner's Full Name Lyssa Smith
Email ljlumgair@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 757-709-3114
Alternate Phone (910) 986-7670
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name George
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Mixed american short hair
Markings Orange and white cat, with white heart mark on back
Predominant Color Orange
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Short
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Nylon
Collar Color(s) Blue with gold stars and tag with QR code
