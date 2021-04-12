Submission ID: 3143
Date Lost April 10, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen close to Park at Clearwater apartments
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Churchill Downs Dr
Owner's Full Name Lyssa and Sonny Smith
Email ljlumgair@gmail.com
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 7577093114
Alternate Phone (910) 986-7670
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Teddy
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Shorthair Tabby
Markings White and orange, with white face and white paws
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Orange
Age of Pet 3
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
