Date Lost August 20, 2021
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Ashemont road
Closest Major Intersection 211
Owner's Full Name Jeanette van Mill
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 910-215-4845
Additional Comments May have taken a ride in the bed of a truck and can possibly be near Raeford, Southern Pines , Aberdeen or Pinehurst
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Sentinel
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Domestic short hair
Markings White on chest , face and hindlegs
Predominant Color Orange
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 9 yrs
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
