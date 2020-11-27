Submission ID: 2932
Date Lost November 26, 2020
Area/Town Lost Aberdeen: Ray Mill pond area
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Victory Lane
Closest Major Intersection Mindway/Saunders
Owner's Full Name Kionna Watkins
Zip 28315
Primary Phone 9105271171
Alternate Phone (910) 992-2993
Additional Comments Friendly but bad girl for sneaking out.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Charlie
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tabby
Markings Red makeup smug on right top paw
Predominant Color Orange
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 1 1/2
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
