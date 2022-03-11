Submission ID: 3689
Date Lost March 02, 2022
Area/Town Lost Carthage
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Cul-de-sac at Water Hills Ln
Closest Major Intersection Union Church Rd & Water Hills Ln adjacent Thurlows Lake
Owner's Full Name Aeryale Johnson
Email cupacopia@gmail.com
Zip 28327
Primary Phone 9107473705
Alternate Phone (910) 221-2880
Additional Comments Mostly outdoor, rescued from colony & still integrated w/them.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Rikki
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Medium Hair
Markings 3 legged amputee
Predominant Color Orange
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 3 yrs
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Medium
EARS
Ears of Pet Cropped
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
