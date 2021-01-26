Submission ID: 3014
Date Lost January 17, 2021
Area/Town Lost Vass/Woodlake
Street or Road Where Pet Lost 665 Cedar Pt
Closest Major Intersection 690
Owner's Full Name Helen Strano
Email ssautonova@yahoo.com
Zip 28394
Primary Phone 910 916 2533
Alternate Phone (910) 391-2339
Additional Comments Senior(17 yrs old) heavy set indoor cat got out one week ago from Woodlake. Toutiseshell/calico with only one white spot on chest. One tan paw. Birthmark in one ear.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name "X"
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Tortiseshell/calico
Markings One white blotchy spot on chest, tan paw, spot on inner ear.
Predominant Color Black
2nd Color Brown
Age of Pet 17
Is Pet Microchipped? No
SEX
Sex of Pet Female
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Hanging
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
