Submission ID: 2815
Date Lost August 25, 2020
Area/Town Lost Pinehurst Village Acres
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Longleaf Dr W and Hunt St
Closest Major Intersection Murdocksville Rd and 211
Owner's Full Name Audrey Pitts
Email daisy.chain25@yahoo.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone 910-420-2253
Alternate Phone (203) 249-2536
Additional Comments Tiger is very old and skinny. He makes outside trips but always comes back. Could be chipped to Jeffrey or Audrey Pitts. 910-215-0516
235 Longleaf Dr SW previously before address changed to 2410 Longleaf Dr W.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Tiger
Type of Animal Cat
Breed DSH
Markings Orange Tiger with White mustache and white patches
Predominant Color Orange
2nd Color White
Age of Pet 17
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet Flea
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Comments that violate any of the rules above are subject to removal by staff.