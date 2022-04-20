Submission ID: 3760
Date Lost April 14, 2022
Area/Town Lost Forest Creek/Pinehurst, NC
Street or Road Where Pet Lost Granville Dr.
Owner's Full Name Leann Parker
Email leann@whitlauter.com
Zip 28374
Primary Phone (561)801-5562
Alternate Phone (910) 692-0551
Additional Comments Has old microchip from previous owner and is under the name of Buster.
PHOTO IF AVAILABLE
Upload Photo File uploaded
ANIMAL DESCRIPTION
Animal Name Blanche
Type of Animal Cat
Breed Simease/Mixed
Markings All white with brownish/black ears and Grey/Black Tail
Predominant Color White
2nd Color Brownish/Black Ears with Grey/Black tail
Age of Pet 8
Is Pet Microchipped? Yes
SEX
Sex of Pet Male
Is Pet Spayed or Neutered? Yes
TAIL
Tail of Pet Long
Size of Pet Small (10-20 lbs)
COAT
Coat of Pet Short
EARS
Ears of Pet Erect
COLLAR
Collar of Pet None
